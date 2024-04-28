Will Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stand from Amethi and Rae Bareli?

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday, 27 April, urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken at the meeting of the central election committee (CEC).

Sources said AICC in-charge of party Affairs in Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi to give tickets to both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Uttar Pradesh seats.

During the meeting of the CEC chaired by Kharge, various members of the all-important panel also supported the views of the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and left the decision on the top leadership, the sources said.