LDF MLA P V Anwar booked by Kerala police for remarks against Rahul Gandhi

LDF MLA P V Anwar has been booked for the penal offence of promoting enmity between different groups due to his remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a "fourth-grade citizen" and that his DNA should be examined.

Anwar, while addressing an election meeting in Palakkad district of Kerala on 22 April, had also said that the Congress leader does not deserve to be called by the surname of Rahul Gandhi.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Nattukal police station against the LDF MLA on Friday, 26 April, on the directions of a magisterial court, according to the FIR.