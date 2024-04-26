Will Kerala crucify the BJP for not keeping the faith?

The BJP, which is yet to win a single Lok Sabha seat from Kerala, is pinning its hopes on Thiruvananthapuram, where it has put up Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Thrissur, where actor Suresh Gopi is its candidate. While it polled just 12.9 per cent of votes in the state in 2019, its vote share was higher in Thiruvananthapuram, where it polled 31 per cent, and in Thrissur, with around 29 per cent. In three other constituencies, it had a vote share of around 20 per cent.

The BJP also succeeded in winning over a section of orthodox Christians and in promoting among them the fear of the ‘Other’, the Muslim community—which explains Orthodox churches’ decision to screen for their parishioners The Kerala Story, which peddles the ‘love jihad’ narrative.

Modi’s confidence this time also stems from the reasonably warm response he received in the state, which he has been visiting frequently. But with every visit, #GoBackModi would also trend on social media platform X.

Plus, his silence on Manipur, where a large number of churches were burnt down last year, lost him the good opinion of this faith. He has also ignored the growing violence and atrocities aimed at Christians, which went up from around 147 incidents in 2014 to 687 in 2023.

As a result, support for the BJP has dissipated among the Christians. Dr Thomas J. Netto, metropolitan archbishop of the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Trivandrum, advised the laity in his pastoral letter ahead of the polling to vote for the party that practises democratic and secular values. A special mention was made of Manipur.