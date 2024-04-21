Kerala: The UDF’s imminent return in God’s Own Country

In a two-horse race in Kerala, the ‘national’ opinion polls suggest the BJP could open its account this time with two seats. The state, with 20 Lok Sabha seats, goes to the polls on 26 April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured again in the week preceding, for the sixth time in recent months. The catch is that none of the surveys in Kerala has given the BJP even a single seat.

BJP supporters were indeed elated when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) declared its candidates ahead of the United Democratic Front (UDF). It became clear that there would be no seat adjustment in Kerala (or indeed in West Bengal, where the Left has an adversarial relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress) between these two strategic allies in the INDIA bloc. The RSS has been holding shakhas in the state for the past four decades and claims to have more shakhas in Kerala than anywhere else.

However, local surveys and the popular mood on the street seem to indicate that once again the UDF, led by the Congress, will record a big win in the state. In 2019, the alliance won 19 of the 20 seats and this time, even Congress supporters concede, the UDF tally could come down by a seat or two and the LDF could make a difference to the winning margin.

Even Rahul Gandhi, all set to win the election from Wayanad, could see the victory margin come down because of some spirited campaigning by Annie Raja of the CPI. Nobody, however, doubts the eventual outcome.