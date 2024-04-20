Kerala CM joined hands with BJP to attack my brother: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 20 April, said that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has joined hands with the BJP to attack Rahul Gandhi.

“We know why the chief minister is attacking my brother. He is involved in various scams which include gold smuggling, Life Mission, among others. The BJP government has done nothing against him,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing massive election rallies in Chalakudy and Pathanamthitta.

She said that the chief minister never attacks Prime Minister Modi as he has "compromised".

She also criticised the Modi government for "destroying" the ethos of the country.

“When the INDIA block will assume office, the CAA will not be implemented. Ensure that you cast your vote for Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency,” the Congress General Secretary said while the sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also accompanied her.