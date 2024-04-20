Kerala CM joined hands with BJP to attack my brother: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
The Congress general secretary said that Pinarayi Vijayan never attacks Prime Minister Modi as he has "compromised"
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 20 April, said that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has joined hands with the BJP to attack Rahul Gandhi.
“We know why the chief minister is attacking my brother. He is involved in various scams which include gold smuggling, Life Mission, among others. The BJP government has done nothing against him,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing massive election rallies in Chalakudy and Pathanamthitta.
She said that the chief minister never attacks Prime Minister Modi as he has "compromised".
She also criticised the Modi government for "destroying" the ethos of the country.
“When the INDIA block will assume office, the CAA will not be implemented. Ensure that you cast your vote for Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency,” the Congress General Secretary said while the sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also accompanied her.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, accusing it of being a "racist, fascist, and oppressive" government that was "haughtily" speaking of changing the Indian Constitution that was "written with the blood of freedom fighters".
The Congress leader also charged the BJP-led administration with working for the benefit of the Prime Minister's "monopolist friends", "protecting" rapists and oppressors of women, "extorting" businesses through the electoral bonds," silencing" dissenting voices by using government agencies, and "bullying" the judiciary.
She also held a massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram along with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Earlier in the day, speaking at a location in the Chalakudy LS seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP-ruled Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues.
She alleged that elected governments were being bought and sold at the will of the PM and people were being fed "false figures" about the economy when the common citizen was struggling to support his family amidst the rising prices of basic commodities.
"Standing here, ten years into the rule of a racist, fascist, and oppressive government, I have no hesitation in saying to you that we are, at this moment in our nation's history, standing in the eye of such a storm. A storm that is wreaking havoc on the soul of India," she said.