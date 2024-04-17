Those in power worship 'satta', not shakti: Priyanka Gandhi at Saharanpur roadshow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said those ruling the country are not worshippers of "satya (truth) or Maa Shakti but only of satta (political power)".

Priyanka was speaking during her first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh in support of Imran Masood, the INDIA bloc candidate from Saharanpur, hours before campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election came to an end.

The roadshow covered a distance of about two kilometres in areas with a sizeable Muslim population. Addressing a large crowd, Priyanka appealed to them to make Masood victorious with an overwhelming majority.

"The people in power are not worshippers of satya (truth) or Maa Shakti (goddess Shakti) but only of satta (political power). For satta, they can go to any extent, they can topple governments, buy MLAs, and give the country's assets to the rich," she said.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP attacking the Congress over party MP Rahul Gandhi's "fight against shakti" remark, and the accusation against the Opposition party of insulting Sanatana Dharma (the original form of Hinduism).

Targeting the BJP, the Congress leader claimed that "if there is no glitch in the EVMs (electronic voting machines), these people are not going to win more than 180 seats (in the 543-seat Lok Sabha)".

The Congress general secretary also attacked the ruling party over the electoral bonds issue. "If the electoral bond scheme was transparent, then why was the list not made available to people earlier? It was only when the Supreme Court intervened that the list came out," she said. "The company which was earning a profit of Rs 180 crore donated Rs 1,100 crore to the BJP. Black money was converted into white through electoral bonds," she alleged, adding that it has exposed "Modi's corruption".