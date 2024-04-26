Kerala: Union govt froze Church accounts over Adani port protest

In Kerala, the Latin Catholic Church's archdiocese in Thiruvananthapuram revealed in a letter read out to parishioners on Sunday, 21 April that they were short of funds because their bank accounts were frozen by the Union government.

The reason? A fishermen’s protest against the Adani group’s under-construction seaport at Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram. Not a lot of the mainstream media took note of it, but both the Indian Express and the Scroll published reports on the pastoral letter.

Vizhinjam has witnessed strong protests against the seaport, leading to violence in November 2022. The community represents a significant vote bank in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, where union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.