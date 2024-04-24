Kerala: K.C. Venugopal in Alappuzha to prove his detractors wrong

Alappuzha was the only Lok Sabha seat that the CPI(M) won in Kerala in 2019, and it has now turned into a prestige battle for the Congress. K.C. Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) is back in the fray to try and wrest it back for the Congress.

It’s a constituency ‘KCV’ knows well—he first won an Assembly seat here back in 1996, and then again in 2001 and 2006. He also won the Lok Sabha seat here in 2009 and 2014. He “did not contest in 2019”, he points out, lashing out at detractors (Prime Minister Narendra Modi among them), who have insinuated that he had a Rajya Sabha seat only because he “can’t win elections”.

Yes, it’s a prestige battle for KCV, who reminds us that he’s been around long enough to know what it takes to weather the rough and tumble of politics. “I began my political career when I was 13. Back in the 1970s, even school elections were fought on party lines.”

Edited excerpts of a conversation on the run with Ashlin Mathew, who caught up with him on the campaign trail: