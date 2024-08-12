Gujarat: Diamond workers' union logs 1,600 calls on help hotline since 15 Jul

A suicide helpline number launched on 15 July by the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG) has received more than 1,600 distress calls, a functionary associated with the initiative said on Monday.

Citing media reports, DWUG vice-president Bhavesh Tank said 65 diamond workers have died by suicide in Surat in the last 16 months, most of them taking the extreme step owing to hardships caused by salary cuts and job loss, a result of the slowdown in the industry.

Surat is among the premier centres of the diamond sector, with about 90 per cent of the world's rough diamonds being cut and polished here by around 10 lakh workers employed in more than 2,500 units.

"We launched a suicide helpline number on 15 July. So far, we have received more than 1,600 calls, with many of them saying they are on the brink of ending their lives owing to financial stress. Most of those who call have been made jobless in the last few months. They also call in distress looking for employment," he said.

"Many who have suffered salary cuts by as much as 30 per cent call seeking help in paying their children's school fees, house rent, home and vehicle EMIs etc. Due to the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Gaza conflicts as well as weak demand in key market China, there is oversupply, which has resulted in 50,000 workers losing their jobs this year," Tank explained.

Incidentally, at an event on Sunday, Lalji Patel, chairperson of Dharmanandan Diamonds, a diamond manufacturing company with a unit in Surat, announced Rs 15,000 financial assistance to each student and distributed cheques to needy families from the sector.