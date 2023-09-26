Gujarat: Doctor practiced for two decades without formal education, finally caught

A doctor, who had been practising without formal medical education for two decades, was finally caught in Gujarat's Vadodara, officials said.

Aseemkumar Sankhari was the medical practitioner of Raipur village in Vadodara. On Monday, 25 September, authorities discovered he was operating without a license.

Sankhari, originally from West Bengal, has no formal medical education but managed to open and run his own clinic, deceiving countless patients over the years.

Upon receiving a tip off, police apprehended Sankhari, confiscating medicines and cash from his clinic. The funds are believed to have accumulated from the unsuspecting patients who trusted him with their health.

This revelation has alarmed the district health officials, prompting a thorough review of credentials for clinics operating in the area to prevent similar fraudulent activities. The matter is still under investigation.