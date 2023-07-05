Gujarat: Five AAP functionaries join Congress along with 50 supporters

Five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries in Gujarat joined the Congress along with 50 party workers in Ahmedabad on Wednesday in the presence of the grand old party's newly-appointed state unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil.

These five AAP office-bearers are the party's state vice president Manoj Guptani, Ahmedabad city vice president Ramesh Vora, Ahmedabad city general secretary S K Parghi, Lok Sabha in-charge Ajay Chaubey and the party's Gujarat unit spokesperson Parag Panchal.

Around 50 AAP workers also joined the Congress at a function organised at the party headquarters 'Rajiv Bhavan.' This comes nearly two weeks after AAP's Gujarat unit vice president Vashram Sagathiya returned to the Congress fold along with 50 party workers.