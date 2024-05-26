Gujarat game zone fire: Family loses 5 members, newly-married couple among victims

Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi said the death toll in the tragedy stood at 27, and DNA samples of all the victims were sent to Gandhinagar FSL in the wee hours of Sunday by air ambulance.

"To be doubly sure and ensure there is no issue of bodies getting exchanged, we decided to send samples of all the bodies," he said.

Of the five members of the Jadeja family who are missing and presumed dead, three are children in the age group of 10-15 years, said a distraught Devikaba.

Recalling Saturday's horror, Devikaba said, "My parents, brother, and my maternal uncle's family went to the game zone, and we were at a restaurant while my two brothers and sister went to the upper floor to play a trampoline game."

"We were sitting in the restaurant when the fire broke out. My father and uncle rushed up to where my brothers and sister were playing on the trampoline, and a couple of blasts occurred, and nobody could escape," she said.

She claimed that there was no equipment to fight the fire and no fire alarm was heard.

"There was no fire safety equipment or a fire exit, because of which nobody could get out safely," she said.

Among the other victims were a newly married couple, Vivek (26) and Khushali Dusara (24), and their sister-in-law Tisha, who went missing at the game zone.