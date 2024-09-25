Guj. govt school teachers being pressured to find recruits for BJP: Congress

Allegations include the unauthorised enrollment of school children and their parents in Surendranagar, rural employment guarantee workers in Narmada, and even patients at public health centres in Visnagar.

In a notable incident reported on Wednesday, Prakashben Darbar and her husband, visiting a public health centre in Visnagar for a routine injection, found themselves in a troubling situation. After providing her mobile number to a staff member, Prakashben was instructed to share the OTP sent to her phone. Following this, she received a congratulatory message confirming her enrollment as a primary member of the BJP, raising serious questions about the ethics and transparency of the enrollment process.

Moreover, reports from Bhavnagar have emerged indicating that local party leaders are offering Rs 500 to individuals who can recruit 100 new members, further raising concerns about the integrity of the membership drive.

Attacking PM Modi who led the government in Gujarat from 2001-14, Gohil said, "In Gujarat, criminals and miscreants become members of the BJP. After becoming a member, it is as if they get a license to commit crime. The news published by a Gujarat newspaper shows that those who commit crimes against women have some BJP connection. It is clear that law and order has collapsed in Gujarat. So much is happening in Gujarat, but Narendra Modi is silent."