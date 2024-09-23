Principal accused of murdering student close to BJP-RSS, Gujarat Cong claims

The Gujarat Congress on Monday claimed a school principal held for allegedly murdering a six-year-old girl student in Gujarat's Dahod district was close to the BJP and RSS.

The child's body was found in the school compound in Torani village in Singvad taluka on Thursday, and a probe zeroed in on principal Govind Nat.

Nat, who was taking the child to school in his car, smothered her to death after she fended off his sexual assault attempt, according to the police. He was held on Sunday.

Sharing some photographs in which the accused can be purportedly seen sitting with former state minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and attending an RSS event in the outfit's uniform, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivrajsinh Kathavadia said, "Govind Nat is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of the RSS and VHP."