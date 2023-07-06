Gujarat HC charges five cops with contempt for assaulting & parading accused in Rajkot

The Gujarat High Court has formally charged five policemen with contempt of court in a 2016 case of thrashing and public humiliation of an accused in custody in Rajkot.

The court made its decision after rejecting the apology offered by the policemen on Wednesday.

Their actions were deemed a clear violation of the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court in the D.K. Basu and Arnesh Kumar judgments, which specifically outline the treatment of individuals in custody.