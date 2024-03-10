Disturbed Areas Act: Gujarat HC grants interim relief to family facing eviction

The Gujarat High Court has granted an interim stay on a deputy collector’s order to evict a family living in a house they purchased in a locality declared a “disturbed area” in Surat.

Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati granted interim relief to the petitioner, Purshottam Umredkar, who sold the house to the family which was ordered to evict.

The court also issued notices to the state government, district and deputy collectors of Surat in an order passed on 1 March.

Umredkar moved the court challenging the eviction order dated 7 November 2023, passed by the deputy collector for alleged violation of provisions under the Disturbed Areas Act.

The court observed in a remark against the deputy collector that he had assumed the role of a civil court and stayed the order till the next returnable date on 1 April.