Gujarat HC junks PIL urging use of Gujarati in court proceedings

The Gujarat High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) calling for inclusion of Gujarati alongside English in court proceedings.

The court's decision on Tuesday has paved the way for the matter to be deliberated upon by the Supreme Court.

The PIL had sought to compel the High Court to act on a gubernatorial authorization dating back to 2012, which permitted the use of the local language during hearings.

However, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee, dismissed the plea, labeling it as a "wholly misconceived petition in the name of PIL."

The bench further noted that the PIL was an attempt to challenge the administrative advice given by the former Chief Justice of India (CJI).