Gujarat hooch tragedy: 13 patients flee from govt hospital

Brahmbhatt said, "The patients must have felt that they have recovered and do not need further treatment, so instead of waiting for the official discharge, they have left the hospital."



"This is not possible without hospital staff or security personnel's involvement," alleged Congress spokesperson Manhar Patel. According to his information, "the government hospital has 24 X 7 private security personnel at all important entry and exit gates. This agency is hired by the hospital's Rogi Kalyan Samiti." He demanded that instead of just bringing back the patients, the Bhavnagar police should also investigate whether anyone from the hospital was involved in helping the patients flee.