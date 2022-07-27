Was seeking govt response on Gujarat hooch tragedy but got suspended: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The AAP will continue to raise the "fundamental issues" of the masses, including spurious liquor sale in Gujarat, both in Parliament and on the streets, said party MP Sanjay Singh after his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.



The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member for the remaining part of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House. This came a day after he tore some papers and threw them on the Chair during the Opposition's protest in the Upper House.



The AAP has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha.



Singh's suspension comes a day after 19 Opposition MPs, including seven from the Trinamool Congress, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one from the Communist Party of India were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the Upper House.



Singh said he had raised in the Rajya Sabha the Gujarat hooch tragedy and was "repeatedly requesting the Chair and the government" for an answer on how spurious liquor is being sold in a state where prohibition is in place but was suspended.