Gujarat hooch tragedy: 2 SPs transferred, five police officers suspended

The Home department has suspended N V Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dholka Division (Ahmedabad Rural), S K Trivedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Botad division, B G Vala- Police Sub Inspector (Barwala Police Station), Shailendrasinh Rana- Police Sub Inspector (Ranpur Police Station) and K P Jadeja - Police Inspector (Dhandhuka police station).



Suspension order issued by Nikunj Jani, Deputy Secretary (Home department), reads, "Under your jurisdiction of duty area, poisonous chemical alcohol was sold and consumed by people, because of which 42 persons have died, many others are under treatment, you have failed to stop transportation, sell and consumption of illicit liquor, it shows negligence of duty, you have failed to implement prohibition policy, and so you are suspended."