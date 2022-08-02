Gujarat hooch tragedy: Lookout notice issued against AMOS company's director Samir Patel

On Tuesday morning, the SIT team carried out search operations at the residences and other premises of Samir Patel and other director residences.



Patel and another director, Rajat Choksi, are absconding. Two other directors, Chandubhai Patel and Pankaj Patel, were available, summons were issued to them asking them to appear personally or through advocate before the SIT by Wednesday evening. These two directors are 80 plus and SIT is trying to understand their role in the company, whether they are active partners or sleeping partners in the company, the officer added.



Rai said there is some laxity on the part of the Prohibition and Excise department, as without their permission, unauthorised Methanol, the most poisonous chemical, made its way into the grey market.