Gujarat reeling under fuel shortage, state govt says it will be resolved within two days

He said, companies are not sharing reasons for short supply, but a report says that in the international market petroleum products are selling high and domestic rates are low, so to control the loss, refineries are lifting less stock from the international market. That is creating a shortage in the market.



But, the supply gap is being filled by IOC, which is a big company. It is in a position to meet the demand of not only its own petrol pumps but also of other companies, said Thakkar.



The Minister said, on one hand there is short supply and on the other hand, consumers are coming to Gujarat from neighbouring states to get their tanks refilled, because rates in Gujarat are lower. Citing example of a south Gujarat petrol pump, he said the petrol pump's normal day's sale is 40,000 liters, now it is daily selling 60,000 liters. This is adding fuel to the short supply fire.