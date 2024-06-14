Gujarat: Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan gets notice for land ‘encroachment’

"I don't have any grudge against Yusuf Pathan. A plot in Tanadalja area under TP 22 is a residential plot owned by VMC. In 2012, Pathan had demanded this plot from VMC because his house, which was under construction at that time, was adjacent to that plot. He had offered nearly Rs 57,000 per square metre,” Pawar told reporters.

The proposal was cleared by the VMC at that time and it was passed in the general board meeting. However, the state government, which is the final authority in such matters, did not gave its approval, said Pawar.

"Though the proposal was rejected, the VMC did not put up a fence around the plot. Then I learnt that Pathan had encroached upon the plot by constructing a compound wall around it. Thus, I have asked the municipal corporation to conduct an inquiry,” said Pawar.

Mistry confirmed the sequence of events leading to the state government not approving the sale of the 978 square metre plot to Pathan and said a notice had been served to him for alleged encroachment.

“Recently, we received some representations about him constructing a compound wall. Thus, on 6 June, we served a notice to Pathan and asked him to remove all the encroachments. We will wait for a couple of weeks and then we will decide on further course of action. This land belongs to VMC and we will claim it back,” Mistry asserted.