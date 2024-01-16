Nation

Pannun threatens to assassinate Punjab chief minister on Republic Day

This is the latest threat that the Sikhs For Justice founder has issued against Indian authorities

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (photo: IANS)
IANS

Khalistan movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday, 16 January, issued yet another threat—this time, a call to assassinate Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day, asking gangsters to unite for an attack.

This is the latest threat the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder Pannun has issued against Indian authorities.

Responding to the threat, the Punjab chief minister told a news channel that he doesn't take threats seriously.

“We are moving among the public and will continue to do so,” Mann added.

Last month, Pannun had released a video in which the terrorist said he would attack Indian Parliament on or before 13 December.

