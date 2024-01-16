Pannun threatens to assassinate Punjab chief minister on Republic Day
This is the latest threat that the Sikhs For Justice founder has issued against Indian authorities
Khalistan movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday, 16 January, issued yet another threat—this time, a call to assassinate Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day, asking gangsters to unite for an attack.
This is the latest threat the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder Pannun has issued against Indian authorities.
Responding to the threat, the Punjab chief minister told a news channel that he doesn't take threats seriously.
“We are moving among the public and will continue to do so,” Mann added.
Last month, Pannun had released a video in which the terrorist said he would attack Indian Parliament on or before 13 December.
Also Read: Khalistan exists only on TikTok
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines