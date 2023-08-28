Gurugram: Bajrang Dal leaders among others put under house arrest

The Gurugram Police on Monday put several Hindu leaders, including Bajrang Dal members Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Abhishek Gaur, under house arrest in view of the shobha yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh district.

The leaders were not allowed to go outside their houses, with police personnel stationed outside throughout the day.

"It was around 8.22 am on Monday when a PCR van of the Gurugram Police was deployed outside my house in Sector 14. They did not allow me to go outside," Bhardwaj said, adding the Haryana government has placed some other Hindu leaders under house arrest.