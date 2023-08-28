Gurugram: Bajrang Dal leaders among others put under house arrest
The leaders were not allowed to go outside their houses. Police personnel were stationed outside their houses throughout the day
The Gurugram Police on Monday put several Hindu leaders, including Bajrang Dal members Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Abhishek Gaur, under house arrest in view of the shobha yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh district.
The leaders were not allowed to go outside their houses, with police personnel stationed outside throughout the day.
"It was around 8.22 am on Monday when a PCR van of the Gurugram Police was deployed outside my house in Sector 14. They did not allow me to go outside," Bhardwaj said, adding the Haryana government has placed some other Hindu leaders under house arrest.
"The Haryana government has reminded Hindu leaders of the Mughal era by placing us under house arrest, but Hindus cannot stop, and jalabhishek was offered in Nalhad Temple in Nuh. When the time comes, Hindus will give a befitting reply to this arbitrariness," he added.
A notice was sent by the police to the leaders, which read: "In the wake of the Nuh violence on July 31, it has been known from the Intelligence report that you are a 'conscious member' of Hindutva society and raise your voice against anti-Hindutva activities, so you will neither participate in the Shobha yatra on 28 nor will you tell anyone.
"You also will not even make such religious comments through oral or social media, which may disturb peace and order. If you indulge in such activities without permission, action will be taken as per rules."
