Gurugram cafe manager held after 'mouth freshener' leaves 5 hospitalised

After having dinner, they were offered mouth freshener by the restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.

Ankit claimed that he, along with his wife and friends who consumed the mouth freshener, began to vomit blood.

He also alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them.

During the probe, it was found that what the victims had been served was actually dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide and in this case was in the form of small crystals. Ingesting dry ice can cause soft tissue burns, and can even lead to death.

Later, the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they underwent treatment.

"The manager has been arrested. He will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings," said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.