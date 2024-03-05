Gurugram cafe manager held after 'mouth freshener' leaves 5 hospitalised
The incident took place at the Sapphire Ninty Laforestta Cafe; the waitstaff who served the group has also been held culpable
Gurugram Police on Tuesday, 5 March, arrested the manager of Sapphire Ninty Laforestta Cafe in Sector 90, where five friends suffered mouth burns and some vomited blood after allegedly consuming the 'mouth freshener' served after their dinner on 2 March.
When a police team led by the Manesar ACP reached the cafe to investigate the matter, it was found shut. The incident had already been circulating widely on social media. The arrested manager has been identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Delhi.
The complainant, Ankit Kumar, told the police that he had gone to the cafe with his wife Neha Sabarwal and friends Manika Goinka, Deepak Arora and Himani on the evening of 2 March.
After having dinner, they were offered mouth freshener by the restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.
Ankit claimed that he, along with his wife and friends who consumed the mouth freshener, began to vomit blood.
He also alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them.
During the probe, it was found that what the victims had been served was actually dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide and in this case was in the form of small crystals. Ingesting dry ice can cause soft tissue burns, and can even lead to death.
Later, the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they underwent treatment.
"The manager has been arrested. He will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings," said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.