Gurugram imposes stringent restrictions on firecrackers ahead of Diwali

The Gurugram administration on Thursday, 28 September issued an order imposing strict restrictions on the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers (except green firecrackers) in the city ahead of the Diwali festival.

As per the order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, this order will come into force in Gurugram district from 1 November and will remain effective till 31 January 2024.

E-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon etc. have been prohibited from accepting any online order for firecrackers.

The DC, using his power under Section 144 of CrPC, has issued orders under the Explosive Substances Act 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules 2008 regarding the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the district.

"The responsibility of ensuring compliance with the rules has also been given to Gurugram Police, Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Municipal Corporation Manesar. Police station in-charge, Municipal Corporation officials, Block Development and Panchayat officers and Tehsildar will coordinate with each other in their respective areas and get these orders strictly implemented," the orders said.