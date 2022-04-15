Gusty winds, light rainfall provide relief to scorched Delhi NCR

Palam Ovservatory near the IGI Airport recorded 1 mm rainfall till 11.30 p.m.. Rest other areas had only light rainfall.



Twitter user, Nagarjune Dwarakanath, posted a photo of Delhi airport from inside his flight and said: "Thunderstorm with rain, right in the middle of Delhi airport. Stuck on taxi way. The strong wind sheer is so much that flight is shaking. Parking breaks are finding it difficult to hold the plane still."



It was more of strong winds, including a dust storm, for several areas in central and east Delhi. D Shrivaibhav, a resident of east Delhi, said: "I was headed to south Delhi in the evening when I encountered strong winds. Apart from my area, there was very light rainfall in Central Delhi too."