Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper debut as polls near in Assam, West Bengal

With Assembly elections due in both Assam and West Bengal in early 2026, the launch of the first Vande Bharat sleeper train linking Guwahati and Howrah has inevitably drawn political scrutiny alongside official claims of railway modernisation.

Assam is expected to go to the polls in March–April 2026 to elect its 126-member Assembly, ahead of the current House completing its term on 20 May. West Bengal, too, is headed for Assembly elections in the same period, with voting due before the term ends on 7 May to fill all 294 seats.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, 1 January said that trials, testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service in January.

The train, designed for overnight travel, will cover key districts in Assam and West Bengal, including Kamrup Metropolitan, Bongaigaon, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah.

The 16-coach train will have an entirely air-conditioned configuration, 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and one first-class AC coach, offering seating and berths for around 823 passengers.