Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper debut as polls near in Assam, West Bengal
Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are due in March–April 2026, ahead of the expiry of the current Houses in May 2026
With Assembly elections due in both Assam and West Bengal in early 2026, the launch of the first Vande Bharat sleeper train linking Guwahati and Howrah has inevitably drawn political scrutiny alongside official claims of railway modernisation.
Assam is expected to go to the polls in March–April 2026 to elect its 126-member Assembly, ahead of the current House completing its term on 20 May. West Bengal, too, is headed for Assembly elections in the same period, with voting due before the term ends on 7 May to fill all 294 seats.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, 1 January said that trials, testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service in January.
The train, designed for overnight travel, will cover key districts in Assam and West Bengal, including Kamrup Metropolitan, Bongaigaon, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah.
The 16-coach train will have an entirely air-conditioned configuration, 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and one first-class AC coach, offering seating and berths for around 823 passengers.
Also Read: The Vande Bharat paradox
With a design speed of up to 180 kmph, the train features automatic doors, CCTV cameras in all coaches, improved suspension systems, ergonomically designed berths, and modern safety systems such as KAVACH and aerosol-based fire detection and suppression units.
The timing has prompted critics to argue that high-profile infrastructure announcements, particularly premium train services, are increasingly being rolled out in election-bound states to reinforce development narratives rather than address long-standing issues of affordability, overcrowding and safety in the wider rail network.
Supporters of the government, however, maintain that the projects reflect a broader push to modernise Indian Railways and improve passenger experience.
Vande Bharat services, frequently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have become central to the government’s messaging around “New India”, self-reliance and infrastructure-led growth.
Opposition parties have countered that such launches often prioritise optics and symbolism, especially in politically sensitive regions, while core concerns of non-AC travellers, who form the bulk of rail users, remain inadequately addressed.
With agency inputs