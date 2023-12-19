Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC rejects suits file by Masjid Committee

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 19 December dismissed all five suits challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said the suit filed in 1991 before a Varanasi court is maintainable and not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991.

The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of 8 April, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.