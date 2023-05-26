Gyanvapi row: HC to hear petition filed by waqf board, mosque management committee on Friday

The Allahabad High Court will hear on Friday a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the Gyanvapi masjid management committee that has challenged the maintainability of a suit pending before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site of the mosque.

The petitioners have also challenged an April 8, 2021 order of the Varanasi court, directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

On November 28, 2022, Justice Prakash Padia had reserved his judgment in the matter after hearing both sides at length.