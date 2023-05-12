Allahabad HC orders scientific investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque
The ASI told the Allahabad High Court that the carbon dating of the shivling inside the Gyanvapi Mosque is not possible and that only the top part of the ling can be carbon dated
The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered authorities to determine the age of the shivling-like structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi using modern technology.
It set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.
The high court ordered authorities to ensure no harm is done to the structure claimed to be a shivling. The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaz.
Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra passed the order on a revision petition challenging the Varanasi court order.