H1N1 cases in Delhi: Experts lay stress on vaccination, hand hygiene, masks

As H1N1 cases continue to rise in the national capital, doctors and health experts emphasise the importance of preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus and avoid serious complications. They caution against self-medication, especially with antibiotics without medical guidance, and urge people not to delay seeking care as influenza can rapidly progress to pneumonia and other respiratory issues in vulnerable individuals.

Experts recommend maintaining strict hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing and disposing of tissues properly to prevent contamination.

Wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces remains a key preventive step during this flu season, along with avoiding close contact with individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms. People who feel unwell should stay home or self-isolate to prevent virus transmission.

Special attention is required for high-risk groups including young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses. These individuals are more susceptible to severe infections and complications from H1N1, the experts say.

Common symptoms of H1N1 influenza include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, chills, fatigue, runny nose and nasal congestion. If symptoms worsen or if one experiences severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, confusion, bluish lips or fingertips, or oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, immediate medical attention is essential.

Delhi has recorded over 2,300 Influenza A cases this year, including more than 1,777 confirmed H1N1 cases as of last weekend. In response to rising infections, health experts strongly encourage vaccination as the most effective preventive measure.

"The rise in H1N1 cases has brought preventive vaccination back into the conversation," said Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta Mediclinic, Defence Colony and Medanta-The Medicity.

Dr Bibhu Anand, physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "The swine flu test is easily available in almost all hospitals and diagnostic centres."

Testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a full respiratory BioFire panel can cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000.

In government hospitals, the cost is "almost negligible," he said.

Dr Anand also said that multiplex PCR testing can be done only at restricted laboratories and the decision to test should be based on the patient's symptoms, clinical presentation and the treating physician's assessment.

"The number of patients has increased by around five to six in the past week, translating into a 22-25 per cent rise," said Dr Aakashneel Bhattacharya, consultant, infectious disease, Paras Health, Gurugram.

At Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, around eight to 10 patients with flu-like symptoms are coming to the clinic daily, while two to three patients with more serious flu illness are being admitted, said Dr Arvind Aggarwal, director, internal medicine.

At Apollo Spectra Hospital, Dr Ali Sher, senior consultant, internal medicine, said the hospital has seen an increase in patients seeking consultation for flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, some with serious respiratory complaints.