Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique

BitB attacks imitate legitimate sites in order to steal user credentials as well as other sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII).



The new URL that pops-up as a result of the BitB attack appears legitimate.



"The bad actors have also replicated the original page's user interface. Once their victims click into the phishing page, a pop-up appears on the phoney window claiming that their systems have been blocked, posing as a notification from the Home Affairs Enforcement and Police," the researchers claimed.



The users are then notified of their excessive use of pornographic websites, which is illegal under the Indian law, and are requested to pay a fine of Rs 30,000 to unlock their systems.



"They are given a form to fill out in order to pay the fine, which asks them to divulge personal information, including their credit card information. The victims become panicked because the warning has a sense of urgency and appears to be time-bound," the researchers said.



The information that the victims enter into the form is transferred to the attacker's server.