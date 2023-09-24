Had CCTVs been installed earlier, my son wouldn't have died: father of JU ragging victim

As work on the installation of CCTV cameras on campus gets underway at Jadavpur University (JU) amid the ragging-related death of a first-year student on 10 August, the victim’s father has said that had this initiative been taken earlier, he and his wife would perhaps not have lost their 17-year-old son.

“It is a proven fact now that the students’ hostel where the mishap took place was a den of several immoral activities. Had the CCTV been installed there, the JU authorities would have been aware of the kind of mental harassment and ragging that new students like my son had to go through. I would probably not have lost my son had this initiative been taken earlier,” the father of the deceased youth told a section of the media.

However, he added that he is happy that at least the authorities have realised the need to install CCTV cameras, ignoring the opposition to it from a section of students. “We have lost our son. But let no other parent face the same tragedy. Mere installation of CCTV cameras will not be enough. There should be proper maintenance of these gadgets,” he said.