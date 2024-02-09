Haldwani DM explains the haste in demolishing mazar and madrasa

Haldwani district magistrate Vandana Singh on Friday confirmed that information was received from the government lawyer on Thursday afternoon that the High Court in Nainital had verbally declined a stay on the demolition of a mazar (enshrined tomb) and Malik ke Bagiche ka Madrasa.

Since the demolition squad was ready and those who were objecting to the demolition had already been given sufficient time, she says, it was decided to immediately demolish the structures.

The DM briefed the media and reiterated that the structures were an encroachment on nazul (government) land and the municipality had served a notice on 30 January to the management of the madrasa to vacate the premises within three days.

Local residents and community representatives gathered at the municipality on Saturday, 3 February, and submitted a memorandum with documents, including a high court directive to the administration regarding the alleged encroachment. The administration, the DM informed, withdrew the demolition squad and tried to trace records to find out if the matter had been disposed of at anytime between 2007 and 2024, but drew a blank.

Meanwhile, the mazar and madrasa were vacated and the holy books taken out. The structures were sealed, the DM claimed, and were in the possession of the municipal corporation.