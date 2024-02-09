Haldwani violence: Four dead, over 60 injured after mazar demolished 'without order'

Days after the BJP government in Uttarakhand passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a violent clash erupted on Thursday, 8 February in the Banbhoolpur area of Haldwani district, resulting in four confirmed fatalities and over 60 reported injuries.

The conflict ensued following the demolition of a mazar (enshrined tomb) and a madrasa in the area. According to reports, the mazar and Malik ke Bagiche ka Madrasa were demolished around 3.30 pm on Thursday, 8 February, despite protests. Following the clash, a curfew was imposed in Nainital district, and a shoot-at-sight order issued by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government to maintain law and order.

However, the state's BJP government has not explained why the mazar was demolished in the first place, when the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday conducted a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at halting the demolition of the tomb and madrasa. The petition, filed by Safia Malik and other residents of Malik colony, contested the notice issued by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation to the petitioners.

But the vacation bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit did not grant any relief in the matter, leading to the commencement of the demolition exercise. The case is scheduled for further hearing on 14 February.