Haldwani: 60 injured in fracas over 'illegal' madrasa, mosque demolition

Curfew was imposed in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, 8 February, after locals set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones, injuring more than 60 people, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque, officials said.

Most of the people hospitalised after the violence at Malik ka Bagicha in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel. The remaining were municipal workers involved in the demolition of the local madrasa and a mosque in its complex, they said.

The injured also included the Haldwani SDM, they added.

In state capital Dehradun, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials, including chief secretary Radha Raturi and DGP Abhinav Kumar to review the situation in Haldwani, according to an official statement.

Besides the imposition of curfew in the entirety of Haldwani, shoot-on-sight orders against rioters were also issued in the city, the statement said.

The chief minister urged everyone to maintain calm and asked officials to deal sternly with "anarchic elements", it added.

As the violence escalated, all shops in Haldwani were closed. After the imposition of curfew, all schools with from classes 1 to 12 in and around the city have also been closed.

Senior superintendent of police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order.

Angry residents in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began.