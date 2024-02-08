Temple-mosque disputes: After Ayodhya, CM Adityanath pitches for Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 7 February appeared to make a pitch in the assembly for a temple where a mosque stands now in Mathura, saying that Krishna Kanhaiya wouldn't have it any other way.

The CM indirectly also referred to two other shrines involved in temple-mosque disputes in his state -- the Ram temple in Ayodhya built after a Supreme Court go-ahead in 2019 and the Kashi Vishwanath shrine in Varanasi.

Participating in a debate on the Governor's Address, he recalled the Mahabharata episode in which the Kauravas refused to concede land equivalent to the "point of a needle" to the Pandavas.

He said the same thing happened with Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. "We have asked only for three."

These are not ordinary places – these are lands of gods, he said.

"But there is stubbornness, and when this stubbornness starts getting political and the politics of vote-bank starts, then a controversy arises," he said.

Adityanath alleged that foreign invaders not only looted the wealth of India, but also tried to end faith in the country. "It is unfortunate that after independence, there were malicious attempts to glorify those foreign invaders for vote-bank." The country is not ready to accept it, he said.

The CM referred to the recent consecration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple, and also slammed the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government of ignoring the development of Ayodhya.