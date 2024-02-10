Haldwani violence: Curfew lifted from parts of town, restrictions in Banbhoolpura

Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town on Saturday, 10 February, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on Thursday.

Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, told PTI Videos.

Five people involved in Thursday's violence have so far been arrested and three FIRs registered, the officer said.

Internet services continue to be suspended to prevent rumours from spreading through social media platforms.