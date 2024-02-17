Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand police release photos of 9 ‘wanted’ rioters
The state government has shared the photos of nine ‘wanted’ rioters asking the public to share any information about them with the police
Uttarakhand police on Friday, 17 February released photos of nine rioters, accused of unleashing mayhem in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa earlier this month.
The state government, via its X handle, shared the photos of nine ‘wanted’ rioters who were allegedly part of the mob to inflict violence on police teams.
Nainital Police are on the lookout for them and have sought information regarding them from the public.
“Whosoever gets to know about the whereabouts of these criminals can contact police stations and share information about them,” the government said, as it shared the contact details of many police stations.
To recall, the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani witnessed bloody violence on 8 February after the police moved in to raze an illegally built madrasa, following court directions.
In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM