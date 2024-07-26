Haridwar: Sheets hung over mosques, mazar on kanwar route, later removed

Facades of two mosques and a mazar along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city were covered with large sheets of white cloth on Friday to "prevent trouble", but removed by evening after objections from various quarters. The sheets were hung on bamboo scaffoldings in front of two mosques and a mazar, all in the city's Jwalapur area.

The mosque's maulana and the mazar's caretakers said they were not aware of any administrative order in this regard, and claimed this was the first time that such a step had been taken during the yatra.

Though the Haridwar senior superintendent of police and district magistrate were not available for comment, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters that it was done to maintain peace. "Any such thing is done only to prevent trouble," he said. "It is not such a big thing. We also cover buildings when they are under construction."

The sheets of cloth were removed by the district administration by evening following objections, including those by locals and politicians. "We received orders from the railway police post to remove the curtains. That is why we have come to remove them," said Danish Ali, appointed as a special police officer (SPO) by the administration for the yatra's management.

Congress leader and former minister Naeem Qureshi said he has never seen such a thing in his life. "We Muslims always welcome Shiv bhakts (devotees) for the kanwar fair and arrange refreshments for them at various places. This has been an example of harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Haridwar, and there has never been a tradition of curtains," he said.