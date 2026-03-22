Haridwar youth assaulted by cow vigilantes; 5 taken into custody

A youth allegedly transporting cattle in Haridwar was intercepted and assaulted by a group of suspected cow vigilantes, police said, adding that five accused have been taken into custody after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The video, purportedly recorded and uploaded by the accused themselves, showed the man being forcibly bundled into a vehicle and assaulted.

According to police, the victim, identified as Saddam, a resident of Bairagi Camp in the Kankhal area, alleged in his complaint that the incident took place on the night of 19 March.

He said he was transporting two cows and a calf to Dinarpur when the accused intercepted his vehicle near Kali Temple.

The group accused him of transporting the cattle for slaughter, forcibly took him into their car and assaulted him, the complaint stated.

Saddam also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him if he was seen transporting cows again.