Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, in a tweet, claimed that a slogan -- "blood will be shed on streets" -- was raised outside the Nangloi police station in Delhi. Posting the video with her tweet, she claimed the clip was viral on social media since Monday.

"So far Manipur and Haryana have been victims of violence, now will Delhi be allowed to become a victim too? On one hand, the police are saying that if someone does something wrong, they will take action. This video is viral since yesterday. Did the police check this video? If the video is correct then why were these people not arrested?" she posed.

At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal violence in Haryana while 116 have been arrested.