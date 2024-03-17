Haryana CM orders probe into Rewari boiler blast

Nineteen seriously injured workers had been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak while 10 of the injured are being treated at a trauma centre in Rewari. Some others are being treated in private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera. One of the injured was discharged late on Saturday night.

Manoj Kumar, an injured factory employee, told reporters that the blast took place when several factory workers were on duty.

A doctor at a district hospital in Rewari said preliminary treatment was given to the injured and their condition had stabilised. Later, patients with more than 50 percent burn injures were shifted to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, he said.