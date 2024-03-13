NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest from Ballari, Karnataka in connection with the recent Bengaluru cafe blast.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shabbir.

Shabbir's arrest comes following intensive investigative efforts by the NIA, which took over the case on 3 March. The anti-terror agency had been meticulously piecing together evidence since the explosion rocked a popular cafe in Bengaluru on 1 March.

Sources said that Shabbir is believed to be an accomplice of the prime suspect, who was captured on security camera footage leaving a bag at the cafe premises just before the blast occurred.