Haryana issues over 63,000 drunk-driving challans this year, Gurugram tops list
Teams have been equipped with alco-sensor devices and e-challan systems to enable on-the-spot testing and immediate action
Haryana Police have issued 63,073 challans for drunk driving so far this year, with Gurugram alone accounting for nearly 25,000 cases, officials said on Wednesday.
An official statement noted that from 1 January to 24 November, Gurugram recorded the highest number of violations at 24,972. Faridabad followed with 7,402 challans, while Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109) also reported significant numbers.
The police said special enforcement drives are being conducted across all districts as per instructions from the state headquarters.
These checks focus not only on drunk driving but also on lane discipline, noise pollution and the misuse of red and blue beacon lights.
Weekly reviews have prompted directives to district units to intensify efforts and ensure the campaigns are “more effective and result-oriented,” the statement added.
Special police teams have also been stationed at all toll plazas between 6 pm and 10 pm, equipped with alco-sensor devices and e-challan systems to enable on-the-spot testing and immediate action against offenders.
Haryana Police have urged citizens to exercise caution and advise friends, family members and colleagues against driving under the influence of alcohol.
With PTI Inputs
