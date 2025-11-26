Haryana issues over 63,000 drunk-driving challans this year, Gurugram tops list

Haryana Police have issued 63,073 challans for drunk driving so far this year, with Gurugram alone accounting for nearly 25,000 cases, officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement noted that from 1 January to 24 November, Gurugram recorded the highest number of violations at 24,972. Faridabad followed with 7,402 challans, while Karnal (4,851), Panchkula (4,180), and Jind (3,109) also reported significant numbers.

The police said special enforcement drives are being conducted across all districts as per instructions from the state headquarters.