Haryana: Over 34 lakh voters out of draft rolls

More than 34 lakh registered voters in Haryana have been excluded from the state's draft electoral rolls after being identified as permanently shifted, deceased, absent or duplicate entries, election officials said on Thursday, 23 July, a day before the deadline for submitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms.

According to the office of the Haryana chief electoral officer, 34.02 lakh voters — 16.47 per cent of the state's electorate or roughly one in six registered voter — will not figure in the Draft Electoral Roll-2026, which is scheduled to be published on 31 July.

The announcement comes amid heightened political scrutiny of the Election Commission of India's SIR exercise, which has sparked allegations of large-scale voter deletions in several states.

Officials said Haryana has completed the distribution of enumeration forms to all registered voters. So far, more than 1.72 crore forms, covering 83.51 per cent of the electorate, have apparently been digitised and uploaded by booth-level officers (BLOs).