Haryana: Over 34 lakh voters out of draft rolls
ECI says names flagged as shifted, deceased, absent or duplicate; only one day left to submit SIR forms
More than 34 lakh registered voters in Haryana have been excluded from the state's draft electoral rolls after being identified as permanently shifted, deceased, absent or duplicate entries, election officials said on Thursday, 23 July, a day before the deadline for submitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms.
According to the office of the Haryana chief electoral officer, 34.02 lakh voters — 16.47 per cent of the state's electorate or roughly one in six registered voter — will not figure in the Draft Electoral Roll-2026, which is scheduled to be published on 31 July.
The announcement comes amid heightened political scrutiny of the Election Commission of India's SIR exercise, which has sparked allegations of large-scale voter deletions in several states.
Officials said Haryana has completed the distribution of enumeration forms to all registered voters. So far, more than 1.72 crore forms, covering 83.51 per cent of the electorate, have apparently been digitised and uploaded by booth-level officers (BLOs).
Only voters whose signed enumeration forms are received by BLOs before the deadline will have their names included in the draft electoral roll, officials said. Electors who have not yet submitted their forms can also do so online through the Election Commission's voter portal.
The lists of voters identified as shifted, absent, deceased or having duplicate entries have been shared with booth-level agents appointed by political parties and will also be uploaded on the website of the chief electoral officer.
After the draft rolls are published, electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) will verify the entries based on information collected during the SIR exercise. If objections or discrepancies are found, notices will be issued to the concerned voters, who will be required to produce supporting documents before the final electoral rolls are published on 3 October.
Those whose names are omitted from the draft rolls can apply for inclusion by submitting Form-6 with the required documents between 31 July and 30 August. Voters seeking corrections or change of address may file Form-8.
Officials said electors dissatisfied with an ERO's decision can appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days and, if required, before the chief electoral officer within 30 days.
With PTI inputs