Haryana police act against Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’, remove hundreds of online links
Crackdown intensifies after FIRs and legal notices over alleged objectionable content
Haryana Police have stepped up action against rapper Badshah’s controversial song Tateeree, removing hundreds of links from digital platforms following multiple complaints over its content.
According to officials, a total of 857 links linked to the track have been taken down so far, including more than 150 videos on YouTube and over 700 Instagram reels. The action comes after several FIRs were registered in the state, alleging that the song contains inappropriate and objectionable references, particularly concerning women and minors.
Police said the removals were carried out in coordination with social media platforms through legal procedures. Notices have also been issued to ensure that all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short-form content, are taken down.
The controversy escalated after the Haryana State Commission for Women sought action against the rapper when he failed to appear in response to multiple summons. Authorities have since intensified monitoring of online platforms to prevent the circulation of the content.
Ajay Singhal, Director General of Police, Haryana, said that any content undermining the dignity of women or minors would not be tolerated, adding that strict legal measures would be enforced in such cases.
Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop track released earlier this month, features Badshah alongside Simran Jaglan. The song was produced by Hiten and directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.
An FIR in the case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Panchkula, and the matter is currently under investigation. Despite the controversy, Badshah has not publicly responded to the allegations.
However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted him interim protection from arrest in connection with the case, even as legal proceedings continue.
With PTI inputs
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