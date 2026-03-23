Haryana police act against Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’, remove hundreds of online links

Haryana Police have stepped up action against rapper Badshah’s controversial song Tateeree, removing hundreds of links from digital platforms following multiple complaints over its content.

According to officials, a total of 857 links linked to the track have been taken down so far, including more than 150 videos on YouTube and over 700 Instagram reels. The action comes after several FIRs were registered in the state, alleging that the song contains inappropriate and objectionable references, particularly concerning women and minors.

Police said the removals were carried out in coordination with social media platforms through legal procedures. Notices have also been issued to ensure that all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short-form content, are taken down.