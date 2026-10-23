Haryana power strike: Govt urges employees to return to work, offers talks
Prolonged outages across three districts spark street protests as electricity workers oppose privatisation plans
Haryana energy minister Anil Vij urges striking power employees to resume work and offers discussions
Outages disrupt households, businesses and industries in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh
Employees are protesting against the proposed privatisation of power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh
Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday urged striking electricity employees to return to work, saying the government was willing to discuss possible solutions as prolonged power cuts disrupted life across Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh.
In a post on X, Vij appealed for an end to the strike and said discussions could cover all available options, including action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.
“End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options,” he said.
Employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are protesting against the state government’s decision to privatise electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh. The strike has affected supplies across several areas, disrupting households, commercial establishments and industrial operations.
Residents said widespread outages began at around 10 pm on Wednesday, leaving parts of the three districts without electricity for prolonged periods.
Anger over the disruption prompted residents to take to the streets. Demonstrations in several areas obstructed roads and caused traffic congestion, adding to difficulties faced by commuters.
Residents said repeated calls to electricity department officials seeking restoration of supply went unanswered. They said the lack of a response had driven them to protest.
Some protesting villagers said they would continue blocking the road until power was restored.
Vij’s appeal comes amid mounting pressure on the government to resolve the dispute and restore normal electricity supply across the affected districts.
With IANS inputs