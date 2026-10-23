Haryana power strike: Govt urges employees to return to work, offers talks

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij urges striking power employees to resume work and offers discussions

Outages disrupt households, businesses and industries in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh

Employees are protesting against the proposed privatisation of power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday urged striking electricity employees to return to work, saying the government was willing to discuss possible solutions as prolonged power cuts disrupted life across Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh.

In a post on X, Vij appealed for an end to the strike and said discussions could cover all available options, including action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options,” he said.

Employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are protesting against the state government’s decision to privatise electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh. The strike has affected supplies across several areas, disrupting households, commercial establishments and industrial operations.